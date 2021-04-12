ETSU splits Sunday’s twinbill, Wofford snatches the series

The Bucs took game one 7-4, while the Terriers snatched the series with their 11-9 game two win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee baseball team showcased plenty of firepower Sunday afternoon, blasting eight homeruns in the double-header, but it wasn’t enough as the Buccaneers dropped the series against Wofford.

The Johnson City squad erupted for three homeruns in the third inning during game one. The Bucs closed out strong for a 7-4 victory with junior Colby Stuart holding it down on the bump. The North Carolina native tallied seven strikeouts and zero walks, while giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings of work.

BUCS WIN!! BUCS WIN!!



ETSU takes game one of the doubleheader behind 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑹 Buccaneer home runs!



The rubber match is slated to begin at 4:15p #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/kRhBVe48sf — ETSU Baseball (@ETSU_Baseball) April 11, 2021

East Tennessee kept its momentum going in the second game with two homeruns in the opening frame.

Wofford finally found its footing in the batters box though with the Terriers chalking up three runs in the second, along with scoring four in the fourth and in the fifth.

ETSU's rally in game two falls short.



The Bucs are back in action at The Citadel next weekend. #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/NghWr9FdHA — ETSU Baseball (@ETSU_Baseball) April 12, 2021

The South Carolina squad finished with 21 hits in the 11-9 victory. The loss gives ETSU a 6-6 conference record and the Bucs sit second in the blue division as Samford sports a 11-1 SoCon record.