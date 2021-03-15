ETSU splits Sunday’s twinbill in the final day of the Buccaneer classic

The Buccaneers combined to outscore their opponents 13-7 in the two games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final day of the Buccaneer classic didn’t start the way ETSU had hoped, losing 4-2 to Bradley, but the Johnson City squad bounced back with a 11-3 victory over Akron Sunday afternoon at Betty Basler Field.

The loss to the Braves marked the second-straight day the Buccaneers stumbled against the Illinois squad. East Tennessee made up for those lack of runs in the second game, chalking up four in the third and five in the sixth inning.

Bucs drop game one of Sunday's doubleheader to the Bradley Braves. ETSU looks to rebound against Akron at 4:15 p.m.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/VfhOEX3cbD — ETSU Softball (@ETSUSoftball) March 14, 2021

East Tennessee State tries to keep its winning ways going when it hosts Radford for a doubleheader on Tuesday.