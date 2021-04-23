ETSU splits Friday’s doubleheader against Western Carolina

Junior pitcher Colby Stuart gave up just one run on six hits in the 7-1 game two victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team struggled offensively in game one of Friday’s doubleheader, falling 3-0, but bounced back in the second contest with a 7-1 victory at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers scored five runs in the first three innings and the Catamounts were finally able to get on the board with a bases loaded sac-fly. The Buccaneers tacked on another pair in the fifth to close out for the 7-1 victory.

Tomorrow's series finale is slated for 1 p.m. #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/fhyiprIpjV — ETSU Baseball (@ETSU_Baseball) April 23, 2021

Senior right fielder David Beam and sophomore center Noah Webb each chalked up two RBI’s in the second game. Junior Colby Stuart tossed eight innings, giving up one run on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The deciding game three starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.