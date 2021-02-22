ETSU splits doubleheader with NKU, Buccaneers take the series

The Johnson City team won on a walk off that wasn’t a hit for the first time since 2016

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A day after breaking the school record with five-straight opening day wins, the ETSU baseball team split its doubleheader with Northern Kentucky with a 3-2 win in the first game then falling 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Thomas Field.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, sophomore middle infielder Ashton King cranked a homerun to left, the second time in as many games to cut the deficit in half. Then senior second basemen Drew Haynie clobber a pitch to the same exact area knotting this game up in the seventh.

It took until the ninth inning for the Buccaneers to claim the victory when junior first basemen Bryce Hodge stepped to the plate with pinch-runner, junior Markell Graham, sitting on third. Graham completed the walkoff when he scored on a wild pitch.

Another strong outing from the Buccaneers starter in game one as junior Colby Stuart tossed six innings while allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Game two was a contested showdown as well, but the Johnson City squad fell on the wrong side of the win column as Northern Kentucky took that showdown 4-3.

The Buccaneers are back on the diamond when they host Appalachian State on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.