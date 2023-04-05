BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday that the ETSU softball series with Samford will now be played on Thursday and Friday due to the weather forecast in the Birmingham area.

The three-game series was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Now, the series will start with a doubleheader on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. The series concludes on Friday.

The time for that game has not yet been determined, according to ETSU.