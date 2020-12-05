ETSU, SoCon announce changes to conference schedule

League teams will play both meetings of the season in consecutive games to help with problems surrounding Covid

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – East Tennessee State and the rest of the SoCon announced changes to the women’s basketball conference schedule on Friday afternoon, which is designed to help take away any problems surrounding the coronavirus.

The conference schedule, which actually was originally supposed to get underway on January 7 and feature two contests per team per week, will now start January 9. League teams will now play both meetings of the season in consecutive games.

These showdowns will either be played on Thursday/Saturday or Friday/Sunday. Each team will also compete in a home-and-away series with its travel partner split over the first and last weeks of conference play.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play five more games, before kicking off the SoCon slate against Chattanooga on January 9.

