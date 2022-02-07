ETSU snaps skid with thrilling victory over Furman

The Buccaneers were riding a five-game losing streak before beating the Paladins by four

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team was finally able to get over the hump, snapping its five-game losing streak with a 75-71 victory Monday night at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers came out of the gates ready to end the losing streak with a 13-point lead after the first half. Guard Ledarrius Brewer was leading the way with 19 points and seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Furman guard Mike Bothwell had 11 points in the first half.

Just like their first showdown of the season, which the Paladins won 78-69, the Buccaneers let their conference counterpart back into this game. Furman trailed by four at halftime in their January 12 showdown, but the Paladins outscored the Bucs 43-30 in the second half.

"Here…there's passion. We're on a five-game losing streak and the place was jumping!"



The skid snapped for @ETSU_MBB tonight.

A big reason??? Buccaneer nation. @DesmondOliver2 pic.twitter.com/rIkIRDzvDV — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) February 8, 2022

Furman stormed back on Monday and even took the lead with under 10 minutes to play, but a well balanced attack along with clutch free throws carried the Buccaneers to the four-point victory.

All five starters reached double figures, including a game-high 20 points from Ledarrius Brewer. Guard Jordan King and forward Ty Brewer each chalked up 12 points with Brewer hauling in 8 rebounds. Forward Jaden Seymour tallied 11 points with guard David Sloan dropping 10 points and six assists.

The Buccaneers look to make it two-straight when they host Samford on Saturday.