ETSU Snaps Skid with Victory Against South Alabama

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team needed to wait 16 days to find itself back in the win column, but the Buccaneers chalked up a 65-60 victory over South Alabama Friday night at Brooks Gym.

Coach Ezell and her squad led by three at the half and the hotly contested showdown with the Sun Belt foe continued the rest of the game. The squads struggled to find the bottom of the net in the fourth quarter with both teams not scoring a field in the final 8:18 of the game.

Redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz led East Tennessee for the ninth time in 13 games with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds. She broke the school record for made free throws with 16. Sophomore forward E’Lease Stafford chipped in 14 points and four rebounds, while junior center Tijuana Kimbro recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.

South Alabama had one bright spot with redshirt junior guard Savannah Jones scoring a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds. She was the only Jaguar to score in double figures.

The Buccaneers have 11 days off for the holiday break before squaring off against Converse College on New Years Eve.