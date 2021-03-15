ETSU snaps six-game losing streak with sweep over the Citadel

The last time the Buccaneers chalked up a win was on February 15

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team hasn’t won in about a month, which also happened to be their last sweep, but the Buccaneers accomplished both feats Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over the Citadel in Brooks Gym.

The Bucs were led by a couple of right side hitters as freshman Jenna Forster and junior Sara Esposito each chalked up a team-high 16 kills. Sophomore setter Emily Arnold was dishing out dimes all over the court with a match-high 41 assists.

𝑩𝑼𝑪𝑺 𝑾𝑰𝑵!!



East Tennessee looks for the series sweep when these squads square off on Monday afternoon.