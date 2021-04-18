ETSU snags regular season crown with dominating win over Samford

Both squads were undefeated in the SoCon heading into Sunday's championship deciding match

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s tennis team closed out the conference regular season with a clean sheet as the Buccaneers took down Samford 4-0 Sunday afternoon at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The match started off great for the Johnson City squad as they snagged two showdowns in doubles play and that momentum carried over to singles. Nationally ranked sophomore Dimitri Badra took down his opposition in straight sets, while senior Milo Bargeron chalked up a win as well.

🎾FINAL🎾



Badra vs. Norval ✔️ 6-4, 6-1

Rengifo vs. Chaw ✔️ 6-3, 7-5

Lugo vs. Fabregas ↔️ 4-6, 6-3, 1-1

Pernas vs. Hendrikx ⬇️, 4-6, 6-5

Este vs. Santantonio ↔️, 6-3, 5-7, 1-2

Bargeron vs. Bellalouna ✔️, 6-1, 6-2



Bucs 4-0 Bulldogs#ETSUTough — ETSU Men's Tennis (@ETSUMensTennis) April 18, 2021

Senior Frazier Rengifo was able to clinch the regular season crown when he took his No.2 showdown in straight sets. The victory marks the second consecutive regular season SoCon championship for the Buccaneers.

The conference tournament kicks off Friday with the top-seeded Buccaneers squaring off against Mercer at 10 a.m. Samford and Furman will compete in the other SoCon semifinals.