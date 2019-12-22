ETSU takes down Cleveland State, 80-55

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team took down Cleveland State Saturday, 80-55, to improve to 11-2 on the year. The Bucs get an extended Christmas break and return to action on Dec. 29.

16 points from Tray Boyd III got the Bucs rolling offensively. He struggled to find his shot in the first half, but got to the free throw line and got going from there.

Big man Jeromy Rodriguez scored 14 points and added eight rebounds, while going 4-7 from the field and 6-6 from the line.

Daivien Williamson continued his strong scoring off the bench, dropping 14 points and knocking down a couple 3-pointers.

Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger lit it up for the Vikings, leading both teams with 23 points on 10-17 shooting with 13 rebounds.