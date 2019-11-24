ETSU Shutout in Season Finale Against Vanderbilt

The Buccaneers record 105 total yards in the 38-0 loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The season came to a close for ETSU with a lack of offensive and defensive push back against Vanderbilt with the Buccaneers dropping 38-0 Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt Stadium.

East Tennessee only tallied 105 total yards and eight first downs. Redshirt sophomore Trey Mitchell tossed for 50 yards on five of 12 attempts. Sophomore running back Jacob Saylors led the rushing attack with 51 yards on 14 carries.

Vanderbilt leaned heavily on its ground game with senior Ke’Shawn Vaughn turning in 139 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Fellow senior Riley Neal threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 24 throws.

East Tennessee closes out the year with a 3-9 record and zero road wins.