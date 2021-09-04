ETSU shocks the football world with an upset victory over Vanderbilt

This marks the programs second win over a Power Five Conference team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team chalked up one of the biggest upsets of the first week of college football with the Buccaneers taking down Vanderbilt 23-3 Saturday night at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Running back Quay Holmes was leaned on in the offensive game plan with the redshirt-junior tallying 149 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Trey Mitchell had himself a solid game as well, throwing for 135 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 22 attempts.

The defense kept the Johnson City squad in the game by holding the Commodores to just three points on 318 yards. The SoCon’s top-ranked defense from last season returned 24 of its top tacklers.

The Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going when they host UVA-Wise next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.