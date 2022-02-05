ETSU shines on second day of Buccaneer Invitational

The women's DMR finished with a time of 12:40.24, over 12 seconds faster than second place

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU track and field team was highlighted with a first place finish from the women’s DMR squad Friday afternoon at the Buccaneers Invitational.

The team featured junior Shila Kapaya, junior Jessica Lord, freshman Rebekah Howard and senior Makalya Shaw. They finished with a time of 12:40.24, over 12 seconds faster than second place.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗠𝗥 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻!



These four weren’t the only ones that walked away with first place with senior Symphony Buxton winning the women’s weight throw. The Knoxville native tossed it for 17.97 meters, nearly two meters more than second place.

The invite wraps up on Saturday. Here’s the schedule for the final day.