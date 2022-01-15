ETSU shines on first day of East Tennessee State Track and Field Invite

Eleven total Buccaneers came in first place on Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s track and field teams felt right at home for the opening day of the ETSU Track and Field Invitational Friday afternoon.

The Buccaneers won five gold medals and finished with nine total podium finishes in the first day.

Symphony Buxton (Weight Throw); Lindsey Stallworth (Mile); Jaclyn Wright (High Jump); Women’s 4x800m Relay “A Team” (Hannah Burhart, Alyssa Galvin, Lindsey Stallworth and Makayla Shaw); Men’s 4x800m Relay “A Team” (Brayden Hamblen, Phelani Maduwa, Miguel Parrilla, Evan Guzman) all took home the top prize for their respective events.

Full schedule for Saturday’s action can be found here.