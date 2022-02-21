The Buccaneers feature three players that will be celebrated during Wednesday's game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three ETSU men’s basketball players will suit up for one more home game when the Johnson City squad hosts Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Guards David Sloan and Ledarrius Brewer and forward Ty Brewer will be honored before the game during senior day ceremonies. This trio hasn’t only been huge for the squad this season, but the past couple of years as well.

Ledarrius leads the Buccaneers with 14.9 ppg and the Mississippi native knows the importance of the home finale.

“It’s a big game for me, they’ve embraced me with open arms, but it’s going to be one of those things that I call Freedom Hall home,” Brewer said.

Sloan is third on the team in points per game, but is the leader in assists with over five a contest. The senior guard mentioned how much energy will be in the building against the Mocs.

“It means a lot, this season hasn’t been going the way fans had wanted it to go, but neither for us. I think it’s going to give us momentum and energy,” Sloan said.

Ty, who joined his brother Ledarrius last season, knows that Johnson City and the Buccaneer faithful hold a special place in their hearts.

“We both know this is where it ends at,” Brewer said. “This is our last home game, we know that we have to make this one a good one for us and plus it’s senior night, this is our last home game, we got to give a show these fans have been waiting for.”

The Buccaneers will look to avenge their 30-point loss to the Mocs back in December when they host their conference counterpart at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.