ETSU sends seniors out the right way with victory over The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s tennis team kept its winning ways going Friday afternoon with a 7-0 sweep over the The Citadel at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.
The victory marks the fifth-straight win for the Buccaneers and it also keeps their SoCon record (6-0) intact. The Johnson City squad is tied with Samford (5-0) for first place in the conference.
ETSU started the day off with a bang, claiming all three doubles matches, winning 6-1 in both the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. The Bucs captured the No. 2 showdown with a 6-3 victory.
Redshirt-sophomore Dimitri Badra, sophomore Thiago Pernas and freshman Juan Sebastian Zabala also chalked up individual wins.