ETSU sends seniors out the right way with victory over The Citadel

Seniors Miguel Este, Juan Lugo and Milo Bargeron each finished with individual wins on their special day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s tennis team kept its winning ways going Friday afternoon with a 7-0 sweep over the The Citadel at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The victory marks the fifth-straight win for the Buccaneers and it also keeps their SoCon record (6-0) intact. The Johnson City squad is tied with Samford (5-0) for first place in the conference.

Bucs with a dominating win on Senior Day, defeating The Citadel by the score of 7-0!



ETSU will be back in action on Sunday at Elon.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/4dqDzyPaqA — ETSU Men's Tennis (@ETSUMensTennis) April 9, 2021

ETSU started the day off with a bang, claiming all three doubles matches, winning 6-1 in both the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. The Bucs captured the No. 2 showdown with a 6-3 victory.

Redshirt-sophomore Dimitri Badra, sophomore Thiago Pernas and freshman Juan Sebastian Zabala also chalked up individual wins.