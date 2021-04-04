ETSU sends out its lone senior with a victory, taking down Chattanooga

Senior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga was honored the right way on senior day with a 6-1 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s tennis team closed out its final home game of the season with a 6-1 victory over Chattanooga Saturday afternoon at Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The Buccaneers didn’t have the best of luck in doubles with senior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga and freshman Maria Fernanda Carvajal as the only pair to chalk up a win.

Ricardo Rojas’ team picked up the slack in singles play with every Buccaneer chalking up a victory in their respective matches.

The win improves East Tennessee to 10-8, while keeping its conference slate clean (5-0).