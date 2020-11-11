ETSU sculpting lineup as start of the season looms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team was going to have an uphill climb to replicate last years success after the Buccaneers lost five seniors, but the departure of hometown guard Patrick Good this fall made it even harder.

The Johnson City squad has only three players from last years team that clocked any minutes with senior Vonnie Patterson the only Buc from the trio to start a game. The other three players include sophomore forward Charlie Weber and senior guard Jordan Coffin. So with this lack of experience, the Buccaneers will rely on transfers.

The Brewer twins, Ty and Ledarrius, will be a crucial pair for the Buccaneers next season. Ty, a 6’9″ forward from Southeastern Louisiana, averaged 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last year. Ledarrius sat out last season, but averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in two seasons at Southeast Missouri State.

Also playing in Johnson City for the first time is junior guard Serrel Smith. The 6-4 Maryland transfer was a four-star recruit via ESPN out of St. Petersburg High School and played in 27 games this past year for the Terrapins.

The Buccaneers get this season underway at the Gulf Coast Showcase when they square off against Abilene Christian on November 25.