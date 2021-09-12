ETSU runs away from UVA-Wise for the Buccaneers first home win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team followed up their upset victory over Vanderbilt by avoiding an upset of their own with a 45-14 victory over Division-II foe UVA-Wise Saturday night at William B. Greene Stadium.

Quay Holmes and Jacob Sailors led a backfield that tallied 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Holmes chalked up 75 yards and one touchdown on just six carries, while Sailors recorded 62 yards and two scores on 16 attempts. Sailors also chipped in 75 receiving yards and one touchdown on three catches.

Quarterback Tyler Riddell turned in a solid night of work with the gunslinger completing 13 of 18 passing with 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Riddell’s top target was Will Huzzie who hauled in six balls for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Bucs start off the home season RIGHT!! ETSU dominates for the 45-14 victory in the home opener to improve to 2-0.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/jOfXGefg8H — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) September 12, 2021

UVA-Wise didn’t find a lot of success in Johnson City, especially in the ground game with the Cavaliers chalking up 39 rushing yards. Dobyns-Bennett alum Lendon Redwine got the aerial attack going at some points during the game with the former Indian rattling off 232 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions a piece.

The Buccaneers host Delaware State before going on the road to kickoff SoCon play with a showdown against Samford.