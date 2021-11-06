ETSU rolls in only tune up of the season, dismantling Catawba 91-58

Every Buccaneer that saw the floor scored at least a point in the win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team turned to some familiar faces in the lone exhibition game of the season with a 91-58 victory over Catawba Saturday night at Freedom Hall.

Preseason SoCon selection Ledarrius Brewer led all scorers with 18 points, while forward Vonnie Patterson was doing work on the blocks with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Center Silas Adheke chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Newcomer Jordan King impressed the Johnson City crowd in his first showing with the Siena transfer dropping 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

All nine ETSU players who saw action reached the scoring column, while eight different players grabbed at least four rebounds.

The Buccaneers kickoff the season at Appalachian State next Friday with the home-opener taking place against USC Upstate on November 18.