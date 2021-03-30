ETSU rewrites the history books with dominating victory over VMI

The Buccaneers recorded a program record seven goals and 37 shots in the 7-0 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – All the ETSU men’s soccer team needed to do to clinch a spot in the SoCon tournament was take down VMI Tuesday afternoon, but the Bucs did more than that as the Johnson City squad shattered school records in the 7-0 win at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Freshman forward Tarik Pannholzer was a force against the Keydets, tallying three goals and one assist. Freshman forward Jared Leheta and sophomore forward Lucas Lightner each found the back of the net twice.

💭 – thoughts from Head Coach Dave Casper on the record-setting 7-0 win over VMI. #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/0KpUAqY8of — ETSU Men's Soccer (@ETSUMSoccer) March 30, 2021

As of Tuesday night, East Tennessee is tied for second place with UNCG in the Southern Conference with a 3-1-1 record (10 pts). The victory over the Keydets clinched a spot in the four-team SoCon tournament that starts Friday, April 9.

ETSU travels to UNCG next Saturday in the season finale and a win guarantees a home game in the opening round of the conference tournament.