ETSU rewrites the history books with dominating victory over VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – All the ETSU men’s soccer team needed to do to clinch a spot in the SoCon tournament was take down VMI Tuesday afternoon, but the Bucs did more than that as the Johnson City squad shattered school records in the 7-0 win at Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Freshman forward Tarik Pannholzer was a force against the Keydets, tallying three goals and one assist. Freshman forward Jared Leheta and sophomore forward Lucas Lightner each found the back of the net twice.
As of Tuesday night, East Tennessee is tied for second place with UNCG in the Southern Conference with a 3-1-1 record (10 pts). The victory over the Keydets clinched a spot in the four-team SoCon tournament that starts Friday, April 9.
ETSU travels to UNCG next Saturday in the season finale and a win guarantees a home game in the opening round of the conference tournament.