As fall football approaches, The ETSU Buccaneers have the attention of the home crowd. Coming off of a year where the Bucs were undefeated in their conference, there are hopes for a similar outcome. The Bucs will open the regular season against Mars Hill at William B. Greene, Jr stadium September 1st at 7:30p, September 17th The Bucs will take on Furman at 7:30p, October 1st The Bucs will host the Rain Rivalry against Chattanooga at 7:30p followed by the homecoming game against Samford at 3:30p. To finish off the season, The Bucs will host the Blue Ridge Border Battle agasinst Western Carolina at 1:00p.