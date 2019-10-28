ETSU Remains Winless in the SoCon After Dropping to Samford

The Buccaneers fell to 0-5 in the conference after falling 24-17 to the Bulldogs

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State fell short in a back and forth contest between Samford Saturday afternoon, staying winless in the conference with a 24-17 loss.

The Bucs chalked up 319 total yards compared to the Dogs’ 328. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Mitchell threw for 182 yards with one touchdown and interception. Redshirt sophomore running back Quay Holmes racked up 95 yards on 15 carries.

ETSU hopes to earn its first conference victory when it hosts the Citadel on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for homecoming.