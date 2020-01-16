ETSU remains perfect at home, beating Samford 88-63

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team won its 11th straight home game Wednesday night with an 88-63 win over Samford. The Bucs improve to 16-3 on the year, and 5-1 in SoCon play.
ETSU showed off its depth, scoring 45 bench points in the game. Tray Boyd III led the way with 16 points on 5-9 shooting, and 4-7 shooting from three point range. Joe Hugley also scored 14 points on 6-8 shooting, and Daivien Williamson scored 11.
Senior guard Bo Hodges filled the stat sheet, notching eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals, all without committing a turnover. Patrick Good also recorded 11 points.
Josh Sharkey had 18 points and three assists for Samford, who falls to 8-11 and 2-3 in SoCon play.
ETSU gets ready for a huge match-up on the road, with Western Carolina on Saturday. Both teams are at the top of the SoCon standings after the Catamounts’ loss to Furman Wednesday night.