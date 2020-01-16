ETSU remains perfect at home, beating Samford 88-63

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team won its 11th straight home game Wednesday night with an 88-63 win over Samford. The Bucs improve to 16-3 on the year, and 5-1 in SoCon play.

ETSU showed off its depth, scoring 45 bench points in the game. Tray Boyd III led the way with 16 points on 5-9 shooting, and 4-7 shooting from three point range. Joe Hugley also scored 14 points on 6-8 shooting, and Daivien Williamson scored 11.

Senior guard Bo Hodges filled the stat sheet, notching eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals, all without committing a turnover. Patrick Good also recorded 11 points.

Josh Sharkey had 18 points and three assists for Samford, who falls to 8-11 and 2-3 in SoCon play.

ETSU gets ready for a huge match-up on the road, with Western Carolina on Saturday. Both teams are at the top of the SoCon standings after the Catamounts’ loss to Furman Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE