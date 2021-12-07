ETSU ready to gain ‘respect’ against North Dakota State this weekend

The Buccaneers will look to hand the Bison their second home loss in the last five years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team not only looks to keep its season going against North Dakota State this week, but also gain respect from the rest of the FCS.

Despite having identical 11-1 records, the Buccaneers are double digit underdogs across multiple platforms. The Bison have the clout that goes along with those odds with the Fargo squad winning eight national titles in the last 10 years with the most recent coming in 2019.

The Bison feature the 11th-best scoring offense this season, which is anchored by the country’s second-best ground game. The other side of the ball is just as good with the Missouri Valley squad featuring the nations top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just under 12 points a contest.

The Buccaneers are impressive as well with the nations 12th-best scoring offense, along with eight-best rushing attack in the FCS. Despite holding their own this season, the Johnson City squad is getting overlooked, something the Bucs are used to dealing with.

“In the fourth quarter, we had .4 percent chance to win and we sitting here talking today, so it is what it is,” ETSU super senior linebacker Jared Folks said. “Percentages, respect, we’re going to line up…so what now what.”

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts doesn’t care what other people think about his squad.

“If you don’t respect us, that’s okay. The teams that line up in front of us on Saturday’s know what we do and after the game and respect is earned throughout every play during the game.”

This team has broke plenty of single-season, all-time and attendance records this year, so this season is special to Coach Sanders and he doesn’t want it to end this Saturday.

“We just want to win, they just want to keep playing, I’ve told them they’re a special team and I don’t want this to end. Each team you coach, has a one year shelf life. Whenever we don’t take advantage of the opportunity, this team ends and then it’s on to the 2022 team, but I don’t want the 2021 team to end, it’s been a special group.”

The game gets underway at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN.