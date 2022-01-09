ETSU ready to bounce back, close out three-game homestand against WCU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team chalked up its second-lowest point total at home on Saturday against Wofford, but the Buccaneers are primed for a bounce back against Western Carolina on Monday.

The Catamounts are the worst defensive unit in the conference, giving up 78.9 points a game, while also featuring the worst scoring margin in the league.

One of the cornerstones of the North Carolina squad is three-point shooting. Western Carolina takes almost 33 long balls a game, connecting on 36 percent of those chances. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver mentioned how important this contest will be in the SoCon standings.

“They’ve got good players and if we don’t play well, we’re going to get beat. Every game remaining on our schedule, if we don’t play well, no matter who were playing against in the SoCon, we’ll get beat,” Oliver said.

“We just got to shake this game off and it’s a long season. You’ve got to shake it off, you’ve got to find ways one day at a time to get your wins, that’s the mindset, winning the next one.”

The game against the Catamounts tips off at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall.