ETSU quarterback Cade Larkins tears his ACL

The Tri-Cities native was slated to compete for playing time this spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett alum and former Mr. Football finalist Cade Larkins will have to miss this spring season and possibly this upcoming fall given the Tri-Cities native tore his ACL this week.

There was a good chance the freshman could’ve saw the field this season with the Buccaneers returning just 193 yards and one touchdown from last year’s passing attack. Redshirt freshman Tyler Riddell is the only quarterback on this seasons roster that logged any time under center in 2019.

Despite not suiting up in a college football game yet, Larkins has proven himself on the gridiron with the second most passing yards and sixth most touchdowns in Tennessee high school football history.

The Bucs kick their season off against Samford on February 20.