The Buccaneers sweep marks the third 3-0 win of the season, the first in two weeks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team went the distance with Chattanooga in the first set, but the Bucs beat the Mocs by at least nine points in the final two sets to chalk up a 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

Junior right-side hitter Sara Esposito led the charge for the Buccaneers with 15 kills. Sophomore setter Emily Arnold was dishing out dimes all afternoon long, chalking up a match-high 30 assists.

ETSU sweeps Chattanooga with a huge 25-12 win in set three! #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/JjhBbmNb7c — ETSU Volleyball (@ETSUVolleyball) March 28, 2021

East Tennessee wraps up its series with Chattanooga on Monday.