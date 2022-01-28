ETSU prepares to kickoff three-game road swing with trip to VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is hoping for a better record on their upcoming three-game road trip than its most recent three-game homestand.

East Tennessee State went 1-2 during that trio of contests in Freedom Hall, but its three-game road trip kickoffs at VMI on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have history on their side with the Johnson City squad riding a 13-game winning streak over the Keydets, including a 80-79 win back on January 5. During that showdown, East Tennessee State led by 17 at the half, but let their SoCon counterparts back into the game and the Buccaneers know they can’t do that on Saturday.

“They’re a really good shooting team, I remember when they were here, like 20 in the first half,” ETSU sophomore guard Jordan King said. “We ended up winning by one. If we’re up 20 at their place, probably not going to win that game if they can come back like that.”

It really hasn’t been home court advantage for VMI in this series with ETSU’s last lost in Lexington coming in 2015. Redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer mentioned how important this three-game road swing will be for this team.

“You know you wouldn’t want to start a losing streak at any part of the season because that could be really bad,” Brewer said. “I think that these road wins not only are going to help us a team in a records standpoint, but we’re not that good on the road, so we need to get these wins on the road, so it can build character for later on down the stretch.”