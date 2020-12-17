ETSU prepares for Columbia International on short notice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 16, 2020) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced on Wednesday that the Buccaneers will now host Columbia International on Thursday night inside Freedom Hall. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Bucs were scheduled to play USC Aiken, however, due to COVID concerns within the Pacers program, ETSU was forced to find a new opponent.

The Bucs are coming off a 65-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night behind senior point guard David Sloan’s (Louisville, Ky.) career-high 18-point effort. Sloan also finished with seven assists and two steals. Junior Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) – whose first-half dunk made No. 5 on SportsCenter Top 10 – added 14 points and four rebounds, while senior Vonnie Patterson (Louisville, Ky.) pitched in with 10 points, three assists and two steals. Patterson also knocked down the Bucs’ first three-pointer of the night – extending their streak to 1,040 straight games with a triple – the fifth-longest mark in the country.

The win marked the first home victory for first-year head coach Jason Shay as the Bucs improved to 2-3 on the young season.