ETSU point guard Patrick Good cleared to play

East Tennessee State point guard Patrick Good announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has been cleared by doctors to begin physical activity.

today: i officially got cleared from my doctor of all physical activity (with few restrictions) .. it felt great being out there with my teammates today n just being able to do what i love , once again .. 🤘🏽 all glory to God . its been a long journey so far , to be continued ! — Patrick Good (@patgood00) September 3, 2019

Good suffered a torn labrum in his hip last August in the preseason. He played through the painful injury during the entire season, and underwent surgery on March 27.

He did not see any action in ETSU’s exhibition games this summer, but he did travel with the team on the European trip.

Good struggled at times due to his injury, especially in the Southern Conference tournament. He did still manage to have a strong season, setting a school record for most 3-pointers in a game with 11 against Western Carolina.