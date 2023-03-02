Johnson City, TN — The ETSU men have until Saturday to prepare for their quarterfinal match-up against Western Carolina… This season for the Blue and Gold hasn’t gone quite as planned … a 12-19 overall record … plus – the group has been struck down by injuries throughout the year … But it’s what the Bucs have done lately that has the program feeling more confident … Desmond Oliver and company closed the regular season with a pair of home wins over The Citadel and UNCG … Coaches always talk about playing your best when it matters most … and Oliver and his guys believe they’re hitting their stride headed into March.

“I feel like we are peaking at the right time, we’re getting better. Our culture, our chemistry with the team is improving. Players are improving. I think Jaden Seymour is playing the best ball of his career. Jalen Haynes is getting better, Jordan King is … I think Amari Hairston is getting better” says Desmond Oliver.

“It’s all about finishing the season strong. I think we did that these past two games this week. Just happy to get those wins over The Citadel and UNCG, just to give us a little momentum going into these games” according to Jordan King.

ETSU sophomore Jaeln haynes says “That just gave us a lot of confidence, the last two games we won – it’s going to give us more confidence to win the next game and possibly the whole thing.”