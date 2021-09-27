ETSU plans to build on momentum as the Bucs host Wofford this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This historic season continued on Saturday with the ETSU football team moving 4-0 for the first time since 1999 with a thrilling 55-48 overtime victory over Samford.

The Buccaneers turn its focus to Wofford, who the Johnson City squad hosts for its first Southern Conference home game. If East Tennessee wants to chalk up a win, history won’t won’t be on its side with the Buccaneers winless against the Terriers since 1998.

Head coach Randy Sanders knows the Samford win gives his team plenty of confidence, but they’ll need it as the SoCon schedule picks up.

“Anytime you win on the road is great. Anytime win a competitive game like that its great, but that’s really what I expect, that kind of competitive game, that one score game coming down to the end. That is what you expect in this league for every conference game.”

Wofford kicked off its Southern Conference stumbling 31-23 to VMI over the weekend. The Terriers lost the lead in the second quarter and continued to play catch up before dropping to the Keydets. Despite the loss, Wofford’s potent ground game chalked up 265 yards while the offense finished with 392 total yards.

Despite Wofford posting a 1-2 record with two-straight losses, Sanders mentioned how you can never sleep on any opponent even if they don’t have the strongest record.

“You have a well balanced conference from top to bottom with everyone having played in the spring and everyone having their teams returning from the spring.”

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.