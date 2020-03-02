ETSU Picks Up Sweep Over Georgia State

The Buccaneers broke a school record with seven home runs in game one of the double-header

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team had no shortage of runs in Sunday’s home double-header against Georgia State, outscoring the Panthers 23-11 en route to earning the Buccaneers second sweep of the season.

East Tennessee chalked up a program record seven home runs in the 18-7 victory in game one, while the Buccaneers showed resilience in game two with a walk-off winner from senior third baseman Jake Lyle.

The Buccaneers hope to continue the momentum when they host the ETSU Baseball Tournament next weekend, which features Wagner, Marist and Ohio.

