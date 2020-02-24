ETSU Picks Up Second-Straight Series Win

Eight Buccaneers chalk up at least one RBI in the 10-4 victory over Rider

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team rallied from a four-run first inning deficit by scoring eight runs in the opening frame which set the pace for the 10-4 victory over Rider Sunday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

Plenty of Buccaneers contributed to the cause, including senior right fielder Ethan Cady (2-3, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs) and senior third baseman Jake Lyle (3-3, 2 RBI’s).

East Tennessee junior pitcher Matthew Mercer was lights out on the mound giving up zero hits with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

The Buccaneers head to Clemson on Tuesday and start a three-game series against Georgia State on Friday.