ETSU Picks Up Season Sweep Over VMI

Steve Forbes' squad earns its 10th-straight victory over VMI with a 72-67 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four Buccaneers scored in double figures as the ETSU men’s basketball team battled back in the second half to secure the regular season sweep over VMI with a 72-67 victory Saturday afternoon at Cameron Hall.

Sophomore guard Daivien Williamson led the squad with 20 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Tray Boyd III and redshirt junior guard Patrick Good each chipped in 14 points, while senior center Lucas N’Guessan finished with 12 points.

Freshman guard Travis Evee had himself a day with a game-high 23 points with fellow freshman guards Sean Conway scoring 12 and Kamdyn Curfman racking up 10.

This was the Buccaneers fifth-straight win and they look for number six when they host Furman on Wednesday.