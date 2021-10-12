ETSU picks up first home sweep of the season with win over Chattanooga

Sports

The 3-0 win marks the 10th-straight Buccaneer victory over the Mocs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team chalked up its first home sweep of the year and its fourth win in five games with a victory over Chattanooga Tuesday night in Brooks Gym.

Rightside hitter Sara Esposito hammered down a team-leading 10 kills in the victory. Not too far behind her was middle blocker Lundyn Coffman with eight and rightside hitter Jenna Forster finishing with seven. Setter Carolina Dykes tallied a team-high 20 assists in the victory.

The Buccaneers will look to add on to their winning record in the Southern Conference with three-straight conference road games that starts at Wofford on Saturday. Coach Jenkins and her squad are back home on October 29th with a game against Furman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE