ETSU picks up first home sweep of the season with win over Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team chalked up its first home sweep of the year and its fourth win in five games with a victory over Chattanooga Tuesday night in Brooks Gym.

Rightside hitter Sara Esposito hammered down a team-leading 10 kills in the victory. Not too far behind her was middle blocker Lundyn Coffman with eight and rightside hitter Jenna Forster finishing with seven. Setter Carolina Dykes tallied a team-high 20 assists in the victory.

The Bucs win in straight sets thanks to an impressive performance all around.#BucYeah | #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/GgnDiksw25 — ETSU Volleyball (@ETSUVolleyball) October 12, 2021

The Buccaneers will look to add on to their winning record in the Southern Conference with three-straight conference road games that starts at Wofford on Saturday. Coach Jenkins and her squad are back home on October 29th with a game against Furman.