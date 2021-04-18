ETSU’s offense struggles against Furman as the Dins pick up the sweep

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s softball team struggled to cross home plate for another weekend as Furman picked up the sweep against the Buccaneers with the Paladins winning 6-0 Sunday afternoon at Betty Basler Field.

East Tennessee was only able to register five hits in the loss, while Furman finished with 13 in the game with four Paladins tallying two or more hits.

The sweep against Furman marks the third-straight conference sweep for East Tennessee as the Buccaneers currently sit last in the conference standings with a 1-11 record. The Bucs look to snap their nine-game losing streak when they travel to Appalachian State Wednesday for a doubleheader.