ETSU names Jay Yelton women’s soccer head coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s soccer program named Jay Yelton as its fourth head coach in program history Thursday. The announcement came in an introductory press conference outside Greene Stadium, overlooking Summers-Taylor Stadium in the background.

Yelton spent the last 17 seasons as an assistant coach at SoCon member Samford University, including four as the associate head coach. He also coached at Georgia State and was the head coach at Division II Lees-McRae.

The Piney Flats native played collegiate soccer at King University from 1994-98, where he was a team captain in his junior and senior seasons and was a two-time all-conference selection.

Yelton recorded an overall record of 210-104-40 (.650) as an assistant coach, including 193-82-37 (.678) at Samford. During his time there, the Bulldogs earned wins over Power-5 programs 12 times and made give NCAA tournament appearances.

The Bucs finished the year 5-11-4 and earned just one conference win. Former head coach Adam Sayers was the program’s all-time winningest coach and resigned in November.