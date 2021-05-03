ETSU men’s tennis faces Georgia in the first round of the NCAA tournament

The last time the Buccaneers faced the Bulldogs was in 2016

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s tennis team knew it was going to hear its name during the NCAA selection show on Monday, but they didn’t know who they’ll be squaring off with in the first round.

The Johnson City squad found out they’ll be taking on No.11 Georgia, who finished the regular season with a 14-5 record, but dropped in the SEC quarterfinals to South Carolina. ETSU and Georgia each played Mercer this season in which the Buccaneers won 6-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the SoCon semifinals. The Dogs beat the Bears 7-0 in January.

ETSU is making its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while Georgia is making its 37th consecutive appearance in the tournament and 42nd overall appearance.

The winner of Georgia-ETSU will square off with the winner of Virginia Tech-Texas Tech on Sunday, May 9 at 1 p.m. The Hokies and Red Raiders will kick off the regional with a 10 a.m. match on Saturday, May 8.