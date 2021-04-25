ETSU men’s tennis clinches its third-straight SoCon Championship

The Buccaneers took down Furman 4-2 to clinch their spot in the NCAA tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s tennis team defended its conference crown once again as the Buccaneers beat Furman 4-2 in the SoCon Championship Saturday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The Buccaneers kicked off the day right by snatching two out of the three matches in doubles play. Then graduate and SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Juan Lugo chalked up a victory in his singles match. Freshman and 63rd-ranked player Dimitri Badra and Frazier Rengifo closed out the contest with wins of their own.

The Bucs are BACK ON TOP!! ETSU claims its THIRD CONSECUTIVE @SoConSports Championship, this time with a 4-2 win over Furman. 👏🎾🏆#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/nbvtbfWYgC — ETSU Men's Tennis (@ETSUMensTennis) April 24, 2021

ETSU improves to 13-7 on the season and earns the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with the selection show airing on May 3 at 6:30 p.m.