Two first half goals from the Bison buried the Bucs in the 3-0 loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU men’s soccer team came into Saturday’s showdown riding a three-game win streak over in-state rival Lipscomb, but left Summers-Taylor Stadium with a 3-0 loss to the Bison.

The Bucs look to bounce back on Tuesday at Marshall.