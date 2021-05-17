ETSU men’s golf tied for fourth after first day of regionals

The Buccaneers sit two strokes behind Wake Forest and San Francisco for the top spot

CLE ELUM, Wash. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s golf team made its first NCAA Regional appearance in four years and the Buccaneers didn’t disappoint with the Johnson City squad shooting 4-under-par and sitting just two strokes off the lead.

Southern Conference Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year Archie Davies kept his momentum rolling into the regional, shooting 3-under-par (68). The Carlisle, England native finished his opening round in an eight-way tie for 4th at 68 (-3).

Round one of the Cle Elum Regional is complete and the Bucs are tied for fourth with host Washington. ETSU trails Wake Forest and San Francisco by two strokes.#ETSUTough | #GolfSchool pic.twitter.com/4RkMLnq0an — ETSUMGolf (@ETSU_MGolf) May 17, 2021

Graduate golfer Trevor Hulbert posted a 1-under-par (70) opening round, while Shiso Go also carded the same score. Redshirt freshman Remi Chartier will start the second round in a tie for 32nd with the Montreal native shooting a 72.

The Bucs will return for round two on Tuesday beginning with Jack Rhea teeing off at 11:20, while Davies will be the final Buccaneer to tee off with him slated to start a little after noon.