ETSU Men’s golf team starts season at Erin Hills

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team is looking to start the season off strong with a 54-hole event at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford Wisconsin.

According to a release from the University, the event will feature 17 teams including the Bucs on the course and consist of playing 18 holes Sunday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 7.

There will be six groups consisting of three teams each, ETSU will be playing beside Minnesota and Kansas.

The course is a par 72 with the total hole distance measuring up to 7,334 yards.

Playing for the Bucs is redshirt-sophomore Archie Davies, a reigning Southern Conference Freshman and Player of the Year, and a native of England. Ben Carberry from Bonnybridge, Scotland will also be playing. Carberry competed in four tournaments, averaging 75.3 strokes per round.

The release also says there will be a few newcomers joining the game. Jack Tickle from Bristol Tennessee, Matt Ege from Kristiansand, Norway, and Algot Kleen from Fiskebackskil, Sweden will be joining in the action.

Tickle and Kleen are true freshmen while Ege is transferring to ETSU from Cal State Northridge.

Tee times for the event begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

You can follow along with live scoring provided by Golfstat here.