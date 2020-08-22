ETSU men’s basketball transfer Ty Brewer cleared to play by NCAA

The Southeastern Louisiana transfer was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee men’s basketball team has seen plenty of changes this offseason, but the Bucs got added stability on Saturday when the NCAA announced that Ty Brewer received a waiver from the NCAA.

The Southeastern Louisiana transfer was ranked No.47 in ESPN’s Spring sit-out transfers eligible for the 2021-22 season list, but this waiver gives him immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

During his tenure with the Lions, Brewer averaged 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds, including scoring 30 points against Ole Miss and 26 versus Vanderbilt.

The Buccaneers season is set to start when they host Arkansas Little Rock on November 10.