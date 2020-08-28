ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay speaks on keeping social justice issues at forefront

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been a remarkable past couple days in professional basketball. In response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games were also postponed.

After multiple meetings, it seemed like the entire playoffs might have been in jeopardy of continuing but it now seems like the players will get back on the court soon.

This was a powerful move organized by the players to bring awareness to the continued examples of racial injustice and police brutality towards people of color. Their main message: playing these games is a distraction and takes away from the greater issue at hand.

ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay weighed in on what he can do to help stimulate dialogue with his players.

“We’ve talked about how are we going to support and keep the social injustice in the forefront and not let it slip and leave in front of our minds so we’re gonna continue to have those discussions with our players and how they’re feeling,” Shay said.

Protests have grown throughout the sports world. The Tennessee Titans are one of multiple NFL teams to join the collective protests, postponing Thursday’s practice.