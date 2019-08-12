ETSU men’s basketball gets set for three-game European tour

PRAGUE (WJHL) – ETSU men’s hoops continued to enjoy their time in Prague Sunday.

The team snapped more pictures and shared them with News Channel 11.

The Bucs are scheduled to open against basketball club Lokomotiv Pilsen in the Czech Republic on Monday, August 12th.

As part of the European tour, ETSU will also play two game in Budapest. The Bucs will face off with Valsa Academy on Wednesday and the Ujpest-Megyeri Tigers on Monday, August 19th.

The Bucs left Friday August, 9th and will be gone 12 days in addition to the three game, leaving plenty of room for sight-seeing.

The itinerary also has them visiting Munich, Salzburg and Vienna. They will see attractions like Olympic Stadium, Dachau Concentration Camp and Schonbrunn Palace.