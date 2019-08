PRAGUE (WJHL) – ETSU Men’s Basketball ate their first meal in Prague on Saturday.

It is part of a European trip the team is taking this summer.

The ream recently departed from Atlanta and spent some time in Amsterdam before making it to Prague Saturday.

They even took in the sights and sounds at a game between the Czech Republic and Polish national teams.

The Bucs will also travel to Vienna, Budapest and Belgrade during their trip.