ETSU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Delaware State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team responded well to its stumble against Kansas with a 98-66 victory against Delaware State Saturday afternoon in the Maui Invite Mainland tournament at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers shot nearly 52 percent from the field, while scoring 21 points off turnovers. Steve Forbes and his bunch out-rebounded the Hornets 47-28.

East Tennessee finished with five players in double figures, including sophomore guard Daivien Williamson leading the charge with 17 points and five assists. Following him was junior guard Bo Hodges (16), redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez (15), senior guard Tray Boyd III (13) and senior guard Isaiah Tisdale (10).

The Bucs look to keep the momentum going when they take on Southern Utah in Sunday’s tournament finale.